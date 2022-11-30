PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say hit and bit two security guards at Mohegan Sun Pennsylvania as he was being escorted out.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 20 around 1:00 a.m. troopers were called to Mohegan Sun in Plains Township for an assault that took place on the gaming floor.

Police say the suspect, a 41-year-old man from Wilkes-Barre, became “unruly” while gambling and was asked to leave.

As security was escorting the suspect out he allegedly hit one security guard with a closed fist and bit him, then bit a second security guard before the suspect was taken down.

Charges against the man have been filed through the district court. PSP is continuing to investigate.