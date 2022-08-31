JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man who they say fled the scene after a woman was beaten by a metal pipe.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 4:30 p.m. troopers responded to a reported physical argument at Mount Spring Drive in Jackson Township.

PSP stated the suspect Christopher Amps Keiper, 27, of Stroudsburg, hit a 26-year-old woman with a metal pipe multiple times in the head, face, mouth, neck, and other parts of her body.

Investigators say Keiper fled the scene and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The following day Keiper turned himself into the PSP Fern Ridge barracks.

Keiper was arranged and bail was set at $20,000. He is being charged with aggravated assault – to cause injury with extreme indifference, simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and harassment.