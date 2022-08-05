SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he got out of his vehicle to beat and choke a bicyclist in Luzerne County.

According to the Salem Township Police Department, on Tuesday officers were called by a witness to an assault happening at the intersection of East Fourth Street and Johnson Avenue involving a man hitting another man on a bike.

Investigators say they discovered the victim, Mikael Yohe had been hit from behind and thrown into a telephone poll by a car described as a small green pickup truck while riding his bicycle.

As stated in the affidavit, Yohe told police two men got out of the car and began punching, kicking, and strangulating him before leaving the scene.

The victim identified one of the men as Cody Babb, 32, of Berwick. Surveillance video obtained by police showed Babb driving a green truck in the area at the time of the attack.

Babb declined to speak with investigators when confronted for questioning regarding the incident.

Police are charging Babb with strangulation, reckless endangerment, fleeing the scene of a crash, and aggravated and simple assault.