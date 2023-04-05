KINGSTON LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A wanted man was arrested after police say he tried to avoid arrest by pressing the gas pedal from the back seat of a car during a traffic stop.

According to the Kingston Police Department, around 2:00 p.m. on South Wyoming Avenue officers saw a passenger in a vehicle, known to police as Matthew Kopetchny, 34, who was wanted for failing to appear in court.

Police say they pulled the car over and requested identification from the driver and Kopetchny. Kopetchny refused to give anything to identify himself and police told him he was under arrest.

As stated in the affidavit, Kopetchny jumped to the back of the car and tried to exit out of the rear door. When he was stopped by the responding officer, Kopethchny then tried to put the car in drive while pressing the accelerator to the floor with his left hand, according to court documents.

Investigators stated officers on the scene deployed a Taser, hitting Kopetchny in the arm but it had no impact on him.

Eventually police were able to place Kopetchny under arrest and he told officers that he ingested methamphetamine and other controlled substances, according to court documents.

Kopetchny was charged with resisting arrest, and recklessly endangering another person, and he was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to appear on his warrant along with his other charges.