ELDRED TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after he allegedly pulled a gun on his wife and attempted to shoot her.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. troopers responded to a domestic disturbance at Morse Drive in Eldered Township.

Through an investigation, police say a 34-year-old man pulled a Ruger .357 Mag revolver on his 33-year-old wife during an argument.

PSP stated he got the gun from a kitchen drawer and loaded it with ammunition threatening to kill her.

The victim was able to get behind a wall before the man fired a shot 4 ft. from where she was standing, investigators said.

Police say around 4:00 a.m. the man was found near the area of the house and taken to Lycoming County Prison without bail.

At this time, state police did not release the identity of the man or the pending charges he will be facing.