NEW CASTLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after they say he was wanted for a high-speed chase, corruption of a minor, and attempting to run over six officers with an ATV.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 14, Saint Clair Police Department saw a motorcycle pass driven by Stephen Kubeika, 34, who was known to have a suspended license for a DUI incident.

As stated in the affidavit, officers attempted to pull over Kubeika and he ignored the lights and sirens causing a chase to begin at high speed. Police lost Kubeika when they said he sped through a Taco Bell parking lot.

In the second incident, on May 5, a complaint came in from a 14-year-old victim who informed troopers that Kubeika harassed her inappropriately in person by exposing himself and sending her cured messages on Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

On July 27, investigators arrived at Kubeika’s house after an active felony warrant was issued for his arrest. According to court papers, officers found Kubeika in his garage and he ignored police commands to exit.

Kubeika then started his ATV and drove through a large metal garage door toward the officers attempting to hit the six that arrived for his arrest, as stated in the affidavit.

Police say Kubeika was able to hit one officer before fleeing the scene.

On August 9, troopers say they located Kubekia and placed him in custody. He was placed in Schuylkill County Prison with a $100,000 straight cash bail.

Kubekia was charged with fleeing police, reckless driving, corruption of minors, indecent exposure, harassment, aggravated assault, and flight to avoid apprehension.