EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are charging a man in Luzerne County after he sent inappropriate pictures to a juvenile and attempted to expose himself in front of them.

According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police, officers were made aware of allegations that 70-year-old Griffith Elias was sending inappropriate images of himself and having inappropriate conversations with a juvenile female.

Upon further investigation, police said Elias had instructed the victim to walk past his house so he could stand in his window naked and expose his genitalia to the minor.

On Tuesday investigators conducted a search warrant on Elias’s residence. Elias was interviewed and admitted to the accusations.

Elias was taken into custody for charges of corruption of minors, open lewdness, and criminal use of a communications facility.

Bail was set at $50,000 with 10%. Elias was then transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.