POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he assaulted a woman and a boy in Pocono Township.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 9:50 p.m. officers responded to a domestic disturbance.

Once on the scene, police say they found Joseph Rettenmyerm, 46, highly intoxicated and being restrained by another man.

Through an investigation, police say it was discovered that Rettenmyer physically assaulted a woman, and was involved in an altercation with a boy whose age was not given.

Rettenmyer was transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility on the charges of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.