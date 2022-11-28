TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest and charge a man they say was involved in an assault that injured two including a one-year-old child.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 22 around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a house in Tannersville for a reported domestic disturbance.

Police said it was found that a woman had been physically assaulted, allegedly by her boyfriend, Ezekiel Mccall, 22.

Officers say the assault also caused visible injuries to the victim’s one-year-old child.

Mccall was taken to Monroe County Correctional Facility and charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.