LEHIGH TWP. WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a man is being accused of assaulting a teen with a metal baseball bat causing bruising and chipped teeth.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 6 around 11:00 p.m., a group of juveniles were causing a disturbance on a roadway in Wayne County.

Police say a man, later identified as Raymond Kresge, 54, of Gouldsboro, approached the group with a metal baseball bat and struck a 16-year-old boy in the face. When troopers arrived on the scene the victim’s face was bruised, he sustained lacerations and had chipped teeth.

Troopers stated they were able to locate and arrest Kresge. He faces the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other related charges.