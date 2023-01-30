LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man they say assaulted and spit on two troopers while trying to avoid arrest.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., troopers were called to the West Bar & Grill in Lackawaxen Township for a report of a man causing a disturbance.

Once arriving on the scene, the man, later identified as Christopher Garavaglia, 32, of Lake Ariel, ignored trooper’s commands and began to fight them, police said.

Garavaglia was placed under arrest and while being transported to PSP Blooming Grove barracks, investigators said he spit on the troopers, necessitating the use of a spit hood.

While in the car, police say Garavaglia was able to free himself of his seatbelt and kicked troopers in the face and head while they were driving, as stated in the release.

Garavaglia had to be forcibly removed from the car where police said he continued to be “belligerent and non-compliant.”

PSP charged Garavaglia with aggravated assault and placed him in the Pike County Correctional Facility on a $200,000 bail.