HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he assaulted a state trooper after becoming “irate” during an incident.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 31 around 7:00 p.m., troopers responded to the 120 block of Cliff Street in Honesdale for a reported disturbance.

Once on the scene, police say they encountered a man, later identified as Jack Devlin, 32, of Honesdale. Through the course of the investigation, Devlin became “irate” and lunged at a trooper, as stated in the release.

Devlin reportedly assaulted the state trooper causing injuries to the trooper’s leg and hands, police said.

State police placed Devlin into custody and he was remanded to the Wayne County Correctional Facility. He has been charged with aggravated assault.