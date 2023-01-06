HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he was driving a stolen car and assaulted a police officer in Hazleton.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Wednesday around 2:00 a.m., officers were notified that a stolen car reported on Tuesday was driving in the area of Diamond Avenue and Broad Street.

A traffic stop was done and immediately the front passenger fled from the car north on Carson Street, police say.

The remaining passengers and the driver, identified as Felvis Reyes-Mendez, 20, were arrested.

When Reyes-Mendez was being placed in custody, an officer said the suspect grabbed his finger and pulled it backward while he was resisting arrest.

Reyes-Mendez was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, and other related charges. He was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility with bail set at $75,000.

The two other passengers were arrested however police did not indicate if they are being charged.

Investigators note that, while searching the area where the front passenger fled, they discovered a “ghost gun” with no serial number and 9mm rounds.

Hazleton Police Department

Hazleton police are continuing to investigate.