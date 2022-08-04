BROWNDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced the arrest of a Wayne County man on Tuesday for allegedly hitting a minor.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old, Frank Ciesielski, of Brownsdale, assaulted a minor child after an argument on February 15. The child was then taken to the hospital for his injuries. Ciesielski assaulted the child after an argument.

The police criminal complaint states that on February 15 around 9:00 a.m. the child sustained red marks to the face and his left side by his eye and was being taken to the hospital to be examined.

Wayne County Detectives say they charged Ciesielski with felony aggravated assault, endangering children’s welfare, a misdemeanor.

As the press release reads, an arrest warrant was issued for Ciesielski on June 9, but he was not found or taken into custody until June 12, when he was arrested in Auburn Maine for an unrelated domestic violence assault charge.

On July 31, Ciesielski was transported back to Pennsylvania, where he was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Carney and bail was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, Ciesielski, was remanded to the Wayne County Correctional Facility.

He is scheduled to be in court Wednesday, August 10, at 9:00 a.m. at the Wayne County Courthouse in front of Magisterial District Judge Bonnie L. Carney.