LYCOMING, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has been arrested after he was allegedly found abusing his treatment at Geisinger to gain narcotics.

According to the Lycoming Regional Police, officers arrested Gerald Deshazor, 38, after hospital staff at Geisinger Jersey Shore reported Deshazor abusing treatment to obtain narcotics.

Police stated Deshazor had several aliases and went to several area hospitals, including making multiple visits to Geisinger Jersey Shore, to gain narcotics.

Deshazor was arrested and charged with attempting to obtain controlled substances by fraud. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.