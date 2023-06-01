GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he led them on a nine-mile chase going 100 mph on Interstate 80.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 26 around 12:55 a.m., troopers tried to pull over a car for traffic violations on Interstate 80 in Clinton County.

Police say the driver, later identified as Kent Kuang, 27, of Kansas, did not stop and a nine-mile chase began with Kuang reaching speeds up to 100 mph. Troopers said the chase stopped after Kuang ended it once multiple state police units were involved.

Kuang has been charged with fleeing police, recklessly endangering another person, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, and traffic-related charges.