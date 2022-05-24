HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Police say a serial shoplifter who stole over $2,500 worth of goods from Walmart over nearly two months has been identified.

Daniel Dagna, age 58, was identified on Sunday, May 22, as the man who had been involved in 10 retail thefts at a Wayne County Walmart between April 1 and May 22, according to police.

Troopers say Dagna returned to Walmart on May 22 and attempted to exit the store with a shopping cart of $562.70 worth of stolen goods and fled the scene in his vehicle when stopped by Walmart loss prevention associates.

Police say they were able to identify Dagna after further investigation into the incidents.

Officials say charges are in the process of being filed.