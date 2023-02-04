LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say they found a malnourished dog outside in a locked crate Friday evening.

On February 3, state police say they were called to the Hobby Lobby in the 1900 block of Third Street, Loyalsock Township, for a dog found outside.

Troopers said the long-haired German Shephard was found in a crate with dog food on top of it. They said it is unclear how long the dog was there.

Due to the cold current temperatures outside and the general physical state the dog was in, investigators said they are pursuing this as an animal cruelty case.

As stated in the state police report, the dog was taken to the Lycoming County SPCA shelter.

If anyone has any information regarding the investigation including a possible owner contact PSP Montoursville Trooper Arnold at 570-368-5700.