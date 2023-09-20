WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole thousands from a home he was supposed to be working at.

According to the Watsontown Police Department, 50-year-old James Pruitt of Watsontown was hired to perform some maintenance work at a home in the 10 block of East Fourth Street.

Police say while in the house Pruitt stole more than $2,000 from a desk drawer. Upon an investigation, a portion of the money was recovered and returned to the victim.

Pruitt is currently at Northumberland County Jail on a $15,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is set for next week.