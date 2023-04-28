EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County contractor has been sentenced to prison for a $106K scam.

Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on April 28, 44-year-old Michael Bloom from Williamsport has to serve up to a 7-year sentence for getting into multiple elevator installation contracts and never following through with work.

According to Attorney Henry, from 2019-2022 Bloom entered installation contracts at six homes and one church in different states. Bloom took deposits from both the homeowners and the church with little to no service in return, added Attorney Henry.

Attorney Henry notes Bloom refused to return the deposits when asked by the residents.

“Bloom deliberately targeted older customers and made promises he did not keep, ultimately pocketing more than $100,000 without doing the contracted work,” stated Attorney Henry.

Investigators said five of the six victims were over 60.

Bloom will serve two-and-a-half to seven years in prison and had previously paid 106,860 in restitution to the victims.