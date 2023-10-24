WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An employee from the Lycoming County Assistance office is facing drug charges after allegedly being caught with narcotics at work.

According to a police criminal complaint, on Thursday, September 28, around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to 400 Little League Boulevard in Williamsport, the Lycoming County Assistance Office.

As the complaint reads an employee, Alex Christopher Dejesus, was found by his employer to have three syringes containing methamphetamine.

Police say a blue “The North Face” backpack, belonging to Dejesus was also found. Officers say they asked Dejesus if the backpack could be searched, to which he said no.

As the complaint reads, a search warrant was issued for the backpack, and police began examining the contents inside.

According to law enforcement, the search revealed four needles containing a liquid, one plastic container with a crystallized substance, one bag containing a white powdery substance, two plastic baggies with chunks of a crystallized substance, believed to be meth, and one bag containing a single round pink pill stamped M20, believed to be oxycodone.

Police say the backpack also contained drug paraphernalia for packing, storing, containing, concealing, and injecting a controlled substance.

Dejesus is facing charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.