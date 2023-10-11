SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Luzerne County woman was sentenced for straw purchasing guns for alleged drug dealers.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Quinniea Gross, age 27, of Wilkes Barre, was convicted by a jury of conspiracy and straw purchasing firearms in July 2023.

Police say Gross accompanied a drug addict to several gun dealers in Northeastern Pennsylvania and took possession of firearms purchased by her coconspirator. Gross did this for drug traffickers to whom the drug addict owed money for a drug debt, officials noted.

Gross has been sentenced to three years in prison for giving false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms.