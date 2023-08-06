WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— Police say a woman using a fake identity tried to steal from Walmart and was taken into custody after police found drugs, a scale, and paraphernalia on her person.

On August 5 around 6:20 p.m., police say they arrested 32-year-old Sharna Marie Stout after Walmart employees watched her under-ring products and hide others in an attempt to steal them.

When detained by police, officers said she claimed to be “Tricia,” and another officer saw her try to hide a meth pipe in her bra.

Investigators said they searched Stout’s purse and found multiple phones, identification cards, 10 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and drug paraphernalia.

Wilkes-Barre Township police said Stout was wearing an ankle monitor and had five prior retail theft convictions.

Stout was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. Charges are pending at this time.