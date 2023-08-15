EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Luzerne County tax preparer has pleaded guilty to assisting clients in the filing of false tax returns claiming over $800,000.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, during 2019 and 2020, 46-year-old Leidi M. Paulino, the owner of LP Multiservices, a tax preparation business located in Freeland, assisted clients in preparing and filing tax returns.

Investigators said the tax returns were false when they sought certain education tax credits, including the American Opportunity Tax Credit, to which the clients were not entitled because the vast majority of them were not college students.

Paulino in her agreement acknowledged the monetary loss attributable to her crimes was between $550,000 and $1.5 million, and she agreed to make restitution to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the amount of $888,377.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is three years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.