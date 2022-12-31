HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating an armed robbery in Luzerne County.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, state police say they responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Sunoco in the 500 block of the Cando Expressway, Hazle Township.

Investigators said a white male around 5’10” and 200 lbs. entered the store and asked for help with lottery tickets.

When the victims began assisting him, officials said the suspect brandished a handgun, stole about $628, and left the store going north towards Front Street.

State police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact State Police Hazleton at (570)459-3890.

This investigation is ongoing.