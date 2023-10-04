(WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Michelle Henry announced a Luzerne County man was sentenced to prison for repeated sexual assaults of an 8-year-old child.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, a jury convicted 60-year-old Charles Zambri of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

The incidents happened between 2016 and 2018 when Zambri was babysitting the child at his Wilkes-Barre home.

On Tuesday, Zambri was sentenced to 16 to 32 years in prison.

“The defendant will spend at least the next 16 years in prison for subjecting an innocent child to horrific abuse over and over again,” Attorney General Henry said.

The judge deemed Zambri a sexually violent predator, and he will have to register his whereabouts with police for the rest of his life.