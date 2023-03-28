HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he nearly struck a patrol car in Luzerne County and refused to stop causing a high-speed chase.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, on March 24 around 2:50 a.m., officers tried to pull over a car after a patrol vehicle was nearly struck.

The driver, later identified as Melvin Padilla Rivera, 55, of Hazleton, ignored the officer’s commands to stop and fled at a high speed east on 9th Street from Laurel Street, police say.

Rivera continued on with the chase, failing to stop at multiple stop signs until he finally stopped in a driveway. Rivera then ran from police on foot and tried to get into the house on the 900 block of 9th Street, as stated in the release.

Officers said after a brief struggle they were able to place Rivera in custody. Rivera has been charged with fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest, and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.