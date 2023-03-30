HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Luzerne County that left a woman severely injured.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers responded to a reported stabbing on Tuesday in the 100 block of South Wyoming Street.

Police say a 22-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds to her upper body and facial area during the incident.

Officers are currently searching for a possible suspect involved in the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call Hazleton Police at 570-459-4940.