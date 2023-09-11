HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man led them on a high-speed chase in Luzerne County ending with a crash and DUI charges.

According to the Halzton City Police Department, on Saturday around 1:30 a.m., officers saw a Hyundai on North Wyoming Street traveling at a high speed.

Police say they turned on the lights and sirens and began pursuing the car at a high speed until the driver hit another car on Peace Street causing damage to both vehicles.

The driver, Wilton Rodriguez-Chacon, showed since of intoxication and was taken into custody, officers stated.

Rodriguez-Chacon has been charged with fleeing, DUI, and other related violations. He currently remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.