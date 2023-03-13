HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Luzerne County arrested a man they say led officers on a chase while in possession of meth.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Sunday around 11:30 p.m., officers tried to pull over a Honda motorcycle in the 600 block of East Broad Street.

The rider immediately fled at a high speed and turned off his headlights in an attempt to avoid officers, police said. The chase went on at a high rate of speed for a few blocks until investigators say the motorcycle lost control in the area of South Poplar Street and Hawthrone Street.

The rider, identified as Justin Samler, 30, of Beaver Meadows, was arrested and officers said he was found with 25 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Samler has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, and other traffic violation related to the chase,

He was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for arraignment.