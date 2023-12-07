FRANKLIN TWP., CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest warrant has been issued after a Luzerne County man fell victim to a financial exploitation scheme.

According to the Franklin Township Police Department, 56-year-old John Kaboly III is being charged after a financial exploitation investigation was conducted.

Police say in January a man was believed to be a victim of financial exploitation when documents and records showed a large number of offenses had occurred since 2021 in which various items were allegedly purchased using the victim’s money.

These included purchases of septic systems and manufactured homes with the victim’s

money without his knowledge or consent, officers stated.

As a result of the investigation, criminal charges have been filed and there is an active arrest warrant for Kaboly III.

Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation or with knowledge of the whereabouts of Kaboly III is asked to contact Franklin Township police at (570) 325-9111.