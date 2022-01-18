Luzerne County man sentenced to prison for dealing methamphetamine

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Hazleton man was sentenced to over four years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to the Department of Justice, Richard Notarfrancesco, 30, formerly of Hazleton, was sentenced on Thursday to over four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney John. C. Gurganus says in the Hazleton area in September of 2019, Notarfrancesco possessed with the intent to distribute between 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.