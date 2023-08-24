ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has pled guilty to several charges regarding the improper storage of hazardous waste.

According to the affidavit, the charges started in 2014 when Paselo Logistics LLC started to demolish the old Huber Breaker in Ashley to extract and sell scrap metal and material without notifying the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) prior.

The property reportedly contained hazardous waste and when demolished it released fugitive emissions and uncharacterized liquid into the air and ground around the property.

The court documents state that the DEP gave Scalleat many orders to dispose of the waste properly but in 2016 when the DEP conducted an on-site inspection of the property there were still uncharacterized containers of liquid waste on the property.

This went on until 2022 when Scalleat was interviewed where he said he had hired Peter Rollman of Batta Environmental to conduct an Environmental Phase Two of the property. They sampled the liquid that was on the property and found pink soap, antifreeze, and mineral oil or linseed oil according to the criminal complaint.

The court documents conclude that Scalleat committed violations of the Solid Waste Management Act.

Scalleat pled guilty to two charges of unlawful conduct and got six months of probation and a $2,500 fine per charge.