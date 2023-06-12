EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to conspiracy to distribute a large quantity of fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Eric Hill, 34, of Plymouth, Luzerne County, pleaded guilty on Thursday, June 8, before U.S. District Court Judge Mariani, to conspiracy to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Hill admitted to conspiring with others to distribute between 400 grams and 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl in the Luzerne County area between 2019 and 2020.

Hill was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2020 for fentanyl trafficking.

Under federal law, this charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of up to life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.