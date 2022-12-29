DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man awaiting trial for a child sex abuse case is facing more charges after another victim has come forward accusing him of rape from more than 30 years ago.

63-year-old Jack Covert was arraigned Thursday on new sexual offense charges stemming from the mid-1990s. Covert is accused of sexually abusing a girl starting around 1991 when she was 10 years old, police say.

According to the Dallas Township Police Department, the assaults began after the victim moved into Covert’s trailer with her mother and sister.

As stated in the affidavit, Covert groped the girl while watching movies and threatened to whip her with a belt if she told her mother.

The victim informed her mother of the abuse and was sent away to live with another family member. When the victim returned, Covert promised that “things would be different,” but the abuse began again, police say.

The victim stated on one occasion Covert forced her to perform a sex act on him under threat of being whipped again, according to court documents.

At one point Covert would threaten to kill the victim’s mother and sister if she told them what happened, police said. The victim was often afraid due to the fact that Covert frequently carried a pistol, court papers state.

Covert was previously behind bars in June of 2021 for alleged sexual abuse of children dating back to 2003 after police say they found disturbing images on his computer.

In November of 2021 investigators say they found new evidence suggesting Covert has harmed children for years.

The new charges against Covert are forcible rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent exposure, and indecent assault.

Covert continues to be held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.