WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was convicted by a jury for allegedly delivering methamphetamine while babysitting a 3-year-old girl.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, in October 2019 Ronald Kent, 45, of Wilkes-Barre, was arrested on Beaumont and Madison Streets after an exchange of meth was completed during an undercover drug sting.

Police said during the sting inside the car was a 3-year-old girl, Kent was babysitting at the time. The child was taken into protective custody until her mother came to pick her up.

During a search, Kent was found with a pink sock pinned to the inside of his underwear, which investigators say is used to hide narcotics.

Kent was convicted on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of children.

Previously, Kent was also charged for his alleged involvement in a Kingston shooting that occurred in February 2020. Kent was arrested after he tried to hide from officers under his sink, police stated.

He was jailed at Luzerne County Correctional Facility awaiting sentencing.