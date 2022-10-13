SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after a grand jury said on Tuesday he distributed drugs that resulted in death.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roger Joseph Kapinsky, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, is being charged with the distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and tramadol, a Schedule IV controlled substance.

As stated in the release Kapinsky sold these drugs which later resulted in death from the use of the substances.

The charges stem from a joint investigation involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) in Scranton and the Kingston Police Department.

The maximum penalty is life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.