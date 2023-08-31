KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Luzerne County man has been indicted on sexual assault charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Thursday that 22-year-old Salem Christopher Diop from Kingston was indicted by a federal grand jury on sexual assault charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on July 8, Diop was on a cruise when he sexually assaulted the victim who was unable to understand the nature of what was happening.

Attorney Karam adds the case is under investigation by the FBI.

Officials note the maximum penalty for this offense is life in prison followed by a supervised release and a fine.