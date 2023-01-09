WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say a cooperating witness, pretending to be a teenage boy, caught him trying to “hook up” with the teen at a storage unit in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Kingston Police Department, on November 18, while posing as a 15-year-old boy on a social media site, the cooperating witness (CW) met with a man, later identified as John Burkey, 40, of Wilkes-Barre.

The two met after an exchange of messages where Burkey would ask for photos of the teen and made plans to meet at a storage unit owned by Burkey’s sister for a “hook-up,” as stated in the affidavit.

According to court papers, during the video, recorded by the CW, Burkey admitted to meeting up with a 15-year-old with plans for the minor to “suck him off.”

On November 30 investigators arrived at Burkey’s apartment and placed him in custody.

He faces the charges of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a person less than 16, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, and criminal use of a communication device.