PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they were able to shut down a Luzerne County drug house, resulting in an alleged dealer’s arrest.

According to the Pittston City Police Department, on Monday officers with the special investigators unit and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a house on Parsonage Street.

Pittston City Police Department

Police say they seized an amount of cocaine and cash from inside the Pittston home where 42-year-old Maleke Griem resided in.

Griem was taken into custody and remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with bail set at $35,000.

He has been charged with manufacturing drugs and other related charges.