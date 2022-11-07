EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County.

According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of America in Devon.

While traveling with treatment staff, MacDonald ran from their custody in the area of the Allentown Service Center on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to the release.

MacDonald had been released by court order to go into treatment services at the time of his escape.

MacDonald is described as a white man, 5’10”, 177 lbs, with brown hair, and hazel eyes, with a cross tattoo on his right bicep. His last known address was in the Plymouth area.

Anyone with information about MacDonald is asked to contact Luzerne County 911 or the Luzerne County Correctional Facility at 570-829-7741.