WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement is asking for help as they investigate the death of a man who was shot and killed in Luzerne County.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on September 18, 2020, officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 400 block of South Franklin Street.

File Image of Scene in 2020

When they arrived, police say they found an unresponsive man inside the residence. The victim was later identified as Maurice Dillon, who was 34 at the time of his death.

Maurice Dillon

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilkes-Barre City Police at 570-208-4228.