HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a 95-year-old woman.

According to police, 21-year-old Anayia Lovell was the victim’s home health aid and wrote several fraudulent checks totaling $98,000.

Police say Lovell was spending money from the same account used to deposit the checks at a local tattoo business.

Lovell is charged with forgery, theft by deception, and other related charges.