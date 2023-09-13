FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they have arrested two foster parents on the accusations of child abuse in Luzerne County.

According to the Forty Fort police chief, two foster parents, Sean Williams, and 57-year-old Dana Williams, both from Forty Fort, are being charged with various offenses for their alleged abuse of their foster children.

Detectives told 28/22 News that the two were arrested early Wednesday morning. Court records show the suspects are being charged with the following:

Dana Williams : Endangering the welfare of children by a parent/guardian

: Endangering the welfare of children by a parent/guardian Sean Williams: Child pornography, endangering the welfare of children by a parent/guardian, criminal use of a communication facility, tampering with physical evidence, and simple assault

At this time, official court documents have not been released. We will update you with the latest as it is released.