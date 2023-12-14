EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Luzerne County electrician pleaded guilty to $250,000 in criminal tax evasion.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Robert Luksh, age 64, owner of Luksh Electric, in Nanticoke, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to criminal tax evasion.

Police say during 2019 and 2020, Luksh operated his business in cash to evade payment to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of business-related taxes that he owed from previous tax years.

Luksh admitted that the monetary loss attributable to his conduct was between $100,000 and $250,000 and he agreed to make restitution to the IRS for $237,146.98.

The maximum penalty for this offense is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.