NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities state a man has pled guilty after a drug sting found him distributing over 40 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Dario George, 32, of Nanticoke, admitted to distributing between 280 grams and 400 grams of fentanyl in the Luzerne County area between 2021 and 2022.

Investigators say they made four purchases of fentanyl from George and then, in May 2022, a search warrant for George’s house was served in Nanticoke.

A search of that residence resulted in nearly 30,000 individual bags of fentanyl and additional amounts of heroin and cocaine, $8,098 in U.S. currency, and drug packaging materials to be seized.

George faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.