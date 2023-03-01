PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug task force investigators arrested a man after they say multiple grams of illegal narcotics were found at a home in Luzerne County.

According to the Pittston City Police Department, on Tuesday police from multiple units conducted a search warrant on a home in Plymouth Borough after a lengthy investigation into the alleged selling of illegal drugs.

As a result of the drug raid police seized:

20 grams of fentanyl

500 grams of methamphetamine

359 fentanyl pills

2 grams of crack cocaine

$7,360 in cash proceeds from narcotics sales

Police say they arrested Syelechia Solis, 41, of Plymouth, who told investigators that he sells about a pound of meth every three days.

Solis has been charged with drug trafficking and drug possession. His bail was set at $10,000.