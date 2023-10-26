KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found bringing a large amount of cocaine to Luzerne County from New York.

According to the Kingston Police Department, on October 16, Quswan Nobles, 48, of Albany, was arrested after he allegedly arrived with cocaine at an apartment complex near Church Street.

Police stated they received a tip early in the day that Nobles would be delivering cocaine to the apartment complex and officers set up surveillance. Inside the apartment officers noted a kilo of cocaine was seized.

Nobles was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.