EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County couple has been sentenced for abusing and neglecting a young child in their care.

Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that the mother of Luzerne County Natalie Shaffer, will serve five to 12 years in prison, followed by seven years of probation.

Zachary Vincent have been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.

According to the Attorney General, the two purposely starved and neglected the six-year-old child and did not take him to medical appointments. The child weighed only 20 pounds at age six.

Officials found the child and three other children living in deplorable conditions and the children are now in protective custody.