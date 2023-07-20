SLOCUM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said a Luzerne County couple lost $8,500 after they were scammed into a fake Pornhub charge.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the couple, both 74, of Mountain Top, received a computer prompt to contact Microsoft and heard from a person, pretending to be an employee, that there had been unauthorized charges on their bank account for BetOnline and Pornhub.

Police say the victim gave her number and was then contacted by someone posing as a bank employee. Troopers stated the scammer then directed the victim to go to the bank and withdraw $6,000 in order to clear the charges.

After getting the money, the scammer told the victim to go to a gas station in Wilkes-Barre Township to deposit the funds into a Bitcoin ATM, PSP said. The victim was then told to repeat the process for an additional $2,500 from their bank account.

The victim also told troopers that the scammer instructed them to not talk to anyone at the bank or gas station.

The investigation into the scam is ongoing.